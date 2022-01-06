IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $837.13

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.13 ($11.28) and traded as high as GBX 839.50 ($11.31). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 813 ($10.96), with a volume of 178,951 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.97) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 789.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 836.81. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

