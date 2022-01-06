II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,890. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

