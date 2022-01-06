Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,709. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $248.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

