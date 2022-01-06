IMC Chicago LLC Invests $494,000 in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 20.98% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of LTL opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

