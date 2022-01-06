IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

