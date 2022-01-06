Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $48.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.
IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunic by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth $131,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
