Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMPUY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.