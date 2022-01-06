Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.
TSE:IMO traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.87. The company had a trading volume of 565,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.04. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.01 and a 12-month high of C$48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
