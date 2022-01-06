Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

TSE:IMO traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.87. The company had a trading volume of 565,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.04. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.01 and a 12-month high of C$48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

