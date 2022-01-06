Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £8,500.59 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,454.78).

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 924 ($12.45) on Thursday. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 630.86 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 863.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 849.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.26) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

