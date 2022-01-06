Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

