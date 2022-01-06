InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

