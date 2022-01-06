Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 448,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,200. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 53.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

