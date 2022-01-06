InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of INMD stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 134,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,073. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.67. InMode has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $65,675,000.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
