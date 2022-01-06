InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 134,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,073. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.67. InMode has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $65,675,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

