Innova Achieves Market Capitalization of $269,203.18 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $269,203.18 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

