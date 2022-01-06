Innova Price Tops $0.0355 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Innova has a total market cap of $244,918.45 and $48.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

