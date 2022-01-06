Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Stock Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

