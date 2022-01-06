Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 5,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

About Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

