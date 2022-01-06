Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,702.00.

On Monday, November 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,482.00.

Shares of ALTM opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.52.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

