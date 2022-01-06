Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases 20 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £146 ($196.74).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Toby Courtauld acquired 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($199.70).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 750 ($10.11) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 607 ($8.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 731.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 731.75 ($9.86).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

