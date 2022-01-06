Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.