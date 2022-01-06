Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 7,009 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

Shares of DK opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

