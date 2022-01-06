Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64.

GDRX stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

