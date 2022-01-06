Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $104,516.10 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.90. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,383,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

