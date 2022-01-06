Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 294,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

