Insider Selling: NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Sells 25,630 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.42 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

