Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.