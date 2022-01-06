Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 98.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

