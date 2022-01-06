Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,720 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

