Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 60,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 193,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,041. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

