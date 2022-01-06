Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 4.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities now has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Intel traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $55.67. Approximately 1,295,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,700,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

