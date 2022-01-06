InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

IHG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 236,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

