Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE:IFP opened at C$38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$21.53 and a 52-week high of C$41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

