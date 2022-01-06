International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $131,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

NYSE:IFF opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

