International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 12.5%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 496,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 491,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.