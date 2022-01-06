International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.62

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 28883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

