InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 161.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.46.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

