InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $26,201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $8,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 117,676 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34.

