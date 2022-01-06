InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at $8,170,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $33.43.

