Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 319,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,950. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter.

