Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 1,902.9% in December

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 1,902.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.