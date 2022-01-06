Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 1,902.9% in December

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 1,902.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
