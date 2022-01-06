Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $95.12. Approximately 38,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.