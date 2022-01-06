Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PEZ traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.66. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,283. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

