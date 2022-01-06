Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.50

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $155.95, with a volume of 50130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

