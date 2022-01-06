Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 172,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,974. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,711,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period.

