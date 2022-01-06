Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 1,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

