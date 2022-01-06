Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

