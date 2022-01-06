Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $363.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $279.08 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.33.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

