Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $98.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

