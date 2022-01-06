Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.05.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

