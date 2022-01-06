Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 209 put options.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of RS stock opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

